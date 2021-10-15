Packers Make Final Decision on Kevin King’s Status vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers won’t have either of last year’s starting cornerbacks available when they travel to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 6.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Friday that King would be ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bears after missing the entire week of practice with a shoulder injury. It will be the third time in the first six games of the 2021 season that King has been sidelined due to an injury, missing Weeks 3 and 4 with a concussion.

King cleared concussion protocol heading into Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals and ended up playing his best game of the season, allowing just 17 receiving yards against his coverage before getting knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter. LaFleur later praised his toughness for playing “with basically one arm” for part of their victory.

“I never want to question a guy’s toughness because he’s as tough as they come,” LaFleur said of King’s injury on October 14. “You can see that when he throws his face in there. I mean, he was hitting people on Sunday. You factor everything into it. Certainly, the whole pain-tolerance deal when you’re dealing with any injury comes into play, but it’s the function, it’s the ability to be able to use it. You could see after he did hurt his shoulder, he was just unable to use his arm out there. And certainly, we don’t want to put a player out there in a position where they can’t function … at a high level.”

With top cornerback Jaire Alexander still on injured reserve, the Packers are down to a thin group at the position for their trip to Chicago. First-round rookie Eric Stokes figures to continue on as the No. 1 guy on the perimeter, but it could be backup Isaac Yiadom — who has played just 50 snaps this year — starting on the opposite side of him.

The Packers also have rookie Shemar Jean-Charles and newcomer Rasul Douglas to consider for roles on Sunday, the latter of whom was signed off of Arizona’s practice squad on October 6 but has not yet played a snap for the Packers.

