New Injury Emerges for Packers Starter Ahead of Colts Matchup

Things just keep getting worse for Kevin King.

One day after the Green Bay Packers cleared their No. 2 cornerback to play in his first game since Oct. 5, they were forced to add him to the Week 11 injury report on Saturday afternoon with a new Achilles injury and now have him listed as questionable to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

King has missed his past five starts with a quadriceps injury that sidelined him early in Week 4’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. While a setback in late October has prolonged his return to the field, the fourth-year cornerback was a full participant at practice in all three sessions this week and was finally taken off the injury report on Friday.

The Packers were forced to figure it out without either of their top cornerbacks on the field in Week 10 against Jacksonville, but the same problem shouldn’t be present against the Colts with Jaire Alexander — who missed last week with a concussion — already cleared to return to action this Sunday. If King does not play, Josh Jackson would presumably continue on his starting role for a sixth straight game.

If Kevin King misses Sunday, he’s missed games with the following injuries since 2017:

-Achilles

-Quad

-Quad again

-Shoulder

-Hamstring

-Chin (exited game)

-Groin

-Left shoulder

He’s been solid when he’s on the field. Problem is he hasn’t been able to stay on it. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/7aEJkUM0Pr — Alex Strouf (@Alex_Strouf) November 21, 2020

The Packers also added punter JK Scott to the injury report due to a personal matter, forcing them to make an emergency signing for Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff.

