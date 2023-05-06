Former Packers Starter Suffers Major Setback in NFL Comeback Attempt

The Green Bay Packers have seen numerous former players sign with new teams this offseason, but one former starter has suffered a significant setback in his hopes of making an NFL comeback.

Former Packers cornerback Kevin King released a video on Friday, May 5 to talk about what he’s been up to since last playing in the NFL in 2021. King talked about how he was actually healthy for the first time heading into the 2022 offseason, but decided to take the year off due to mental health issues stemming from constantly battling injuries throughout his career.

Unfortunately, while training to get back in shape this offseason to return to the NFL, King revealed that he suffered a torn achilles that will keep him out until at least the 2024 season, delaying his plans at a comeback.

The 28-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Packers, where he spent the entirety of his first five years in the league. He played in 51 games during that span for Green Bay, starting in 42 of them with 30 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

Now, the veteran corner will be working to get back onto the field in 2024.

Landing Spots for Former Packers

While King is working to find a new NFL team, a number of recent Packers players have found new homes.

Not surprisingly, multiple Packers have reunited with Aaron Rodgers by signing deals with the New York Jets. Allen Lazard signed a four-year deal before a Rodgers deal was even finalized, while others like Billy Turner and Randall Cobb were brought in on one-year deals.

Despite all of these players heading to the Big Apple, veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is not interested in playing for the Jets, primarily due to tax purposes. He hasn’t closed the door on a reunion with the Packers, but time will tell what the 38-year-old ultimately decides to do.

Meanwhile, a pair of Packers veterans signed on with rival teams. Tight end Robert Tonyan joined the Chicago Bears to be a pass-catching weapon for Justin Fields, and defensive end Dean Lowry will be playing for the Minnesota Vikings 2023.

It’s an end of an era for the Packers, but there’s still hope that the team can turn things around quickly in 2023 and beyond.

New Weapons for Jordan Love

While the Packers had to deal with significant departures this offseason, general manager Brian Gutekunst was quick to add some new weapons for Jordan Love in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite not taking a pass-catcher in the first round, the Packers came away with a pair of tight ends and three wide receivers in the draft. Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft out of South Dakota State were two of the top tight end prospects in this year’s draft class, and the Packers were able to scoop both of them up in Day 2 of the draft.

Meanwhile, the team found its next potential playmaking slot receiver in Michigan State’s Jayden Reed in the second round. They also added a pair of intriguing outside receivers in Day 3 with Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks and Grant DuBose from Charlotte.

With all of these rookies coming into Green Bay, Love will have a chance to grow with his pass-catching weapons in his first year as a full-time starter.