Packers Work Out Ex-Panthers CB Seeking NFL Comeback

Could Kevon Seymour reboot his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers?

The Packers hosted the former Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers cornerback for a workout Friday ahead of Week 10’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They also gave roster auditions to undrafted rookie center Cohl Cabral and second-year tight end Ian Bunting.

Seymour, a 2016 sixth-round pick for Buffalo, has played 31 games in his career with 44 tackles and seven pass deflections, but he hasn’t appeared in a regular-season matchup since the Panthers’ final game of the 2017 season on Dec. 31. He missed the entire 2018 season after going double-labrum repair surgery and has been a free agent since the Panthers moved on from him following the 2019 preseason.

Kevon Seymour hasn’t played a game in the NFL since 2017. Of course, Billy Winn hadn’t played a game in the NFL since 2016 when #Packers signed him a few months ago. — Michael Rodney (@PackersNotes) November 13, 2020

The Packers’ two other tryout players may not have the same level of playing experience, but both Cabral and Bunting have each spent time on other NFL rosters. Cabral signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a UDFA rookie earlier this year and was only just this week cut loose from their practice squad.

Meanwhile, Bunting was added to the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad last year and signed a futures contract for the 2020 season, but he wound up on their injured reserve list and was waived in September with an injury settlement.

The Packers have two spaces available on their 53-man roster, but they are more likely looking at Friday’s three tryout players as potential fits with their practice squad — which is currently at its 16-man capacity after Wednesday’s signing of Mike Weber.

Packers Could Use Depth at CB

The Packers have brought in multiple defensive backs for workouts over the past few weeks, and the trend might continue with both of their starters — Jaire Alexander and Kevin King — currently battling injuries.

Alexander, who dropped out of Week 9’s win with a concussion, has been listed as doubtful to play against the Jaguars, while King is questionable with a quadriceps injury that has kept him out of the past four games. If neither can play, the Packers will be down to Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson and Ka’dar Hollman as their three healthy corners.

While a new signing wouldn’t clear the necessary COVID-19 protocols in time for Week 10’s game, the Packers could potentially get some depth relief through practice-squad elevations. They called up undrafted rookie Stanford Samuels III for last Thursday’s game in San Francisco and could burn his final elevation opportunity in Week 10, but KeiVarae Russell gives them a second option if they need more depth.

Russell was only just signed to the practice squad on Oct. 28, but he does have a few more years of experience around the NFL than Samuels as a former third-round draft pick.

Don’t be surprised if one of the two practice-squad cornerbacks is given a promotion when the Packers make their game-day roster adjustments on Saturday. Even if King is leaning toward playing, a fifth rostered cornerback would add a security blanket for a banged-up position group.

