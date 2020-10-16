Packers Deem Starter ‘Game-Time Decision,’ 3 Others Questionable

The Green Bay Packers will have back a pair of Pro Bowlers for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but injuries could end up keeping another few defensive starters off the field.

The Packers have ruled four players — including starting cornerback Kevin King (quad) and top pass rusher Za’Darius Smith (ankle) — questionable to play against the Bucs in their final injury report for Week 6. They have also already declared out return specialist Tyler Ervin, who did not practice all week with a wrist injury.

King returned to practice Friday after not participating in the first two sessions of the week, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said his No. 2 corner will be a “game-time decision” with an injury leftover from Week 4’s win against the Atlanta Falcons. If King is unable to go, slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan would be the most likely candidate to replace him as the starter opposite Jaire Alexander.

Matt LaFleur says CB Kevin King (quad) will "be more of a "game-time decision." He practiced today. #Packers — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Smith is dealing with an ankle injury that limited him throughout Week 4; though, he ended up playing against that game against the Falcons and getting named NFC Defensive Player of the Week with a season-high three sacks, five quarterback hits and eight total tackles. He was limited in Friday’s final practice after being full-go earlier in the week, but the move could simply be precautionary for an important piece of the Packers defense.

The Packers have also listed fellow pass rusher Rashan Gary (ankle) and defensive lineman Montravius Adams (neck) as questionable to play against the Bucs. Gary missed Week 4’s game with the same injury, while Adams was added to the injury report Thursday with a new issue that held him out of Thursday’s practice.

