George Kittle Has Strong Reaction to Packers TE’s Career Game

Short of the Green Bay Packers, nobody seemed to enjoy Robert Tonyan’s career game Monday night as much as San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle.

Kittle celebrated Tonyan’s success all throughout the Packers’ 30-16 prime-time victory over the Atlanta Falcons on social media as his fellow tight end hauled in three touchdown catches from Aaron Rodgers and finished with six receptions for 98 yards. The two friends have trained together over the past few NFL offseasons.

Tonyan now has five touchdown catches on the year — as many as former starter Jimmy Graham tallied in two seasons with the Packers — and is tied with Tampa Bay Buccanneers wide receiver Mike Evans for the most scoring receptions in the league. He is also the only tight end to have recorded a receiving touchdown in three straight games this season.

For the Packers, Tonyan’s breakout performance couldn’t have come at a better time with top wideouts Davante Adams and Allen Lazard as well as starting tight end Marcedes Lewis all sidelined with injuries. The receiving load was hardly shouldered by him alone (Jamaal Williams had eight receptions for 95 yards), but the third-year tight end was Rodgers’ favorite target in the end zone — for good reason.

