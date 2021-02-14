Klay Thompson Is HEATED on Warriors Bench During Nets’ Blowout [Watch]

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant and Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson have a long history together and will be forever linked. The two all-stars won two championships together during Durant’s short stay in Golden State. Saturday was Durant’s first time visiting the Chase Center and facing off against his former Warrior teammates, but Thompson was unable to play because of an injury that has sidelined the three-time champion for the entire season.

Klay Thompson Is Furious on Warriors Sideline

In a video clip from 957TheGame’s Whitley Sandretto, the three-time champion was seen on the sideline looking devastated perhaps because he was unable to be on the floor with his teammates in Durant’s return to The Bay.

You can tell it’s killing Klay not to be out there pic.twitter.com/QFGBZKGwDT — Whitley Sandretto (@WSandretto) February 14, 2021

Thompson was ruled out for the entire 2020-21 after he tore his Achilles while playing in a scrimmage during the offseason. It has been a rough last two years for the five-time all-star. Thompson had just finished rehabbing a torn ACL that he suffered during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He was out for the entire 2019-20 season. Durant talked about his return to the Bay Area with Thompson being sidelined in his postgame interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “I wish Klay was healthy but it’s good to be back in the Bay Area,” Durant said. “I loved my time here. Loved playing for this team.”

"I wish Klay was healthy, but it's good to be back in the Bay Area. I loved my time here. Loved playing for this team." —KD to @Rachel__Nichols after the Nets' win pic.twitter.com/DUMEpwYcZr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2021

Warriors Played Their Best Game of the Season

The Nets played their best game of the season on Saturday night. Brooklyn showed how great of a team that they truly can be when they are focused on both sides of the ball. The Nets blew out the Warriors 134-117 as Brooklyn’s “Big 3” combined for 62 points on the night however, the Nets’ defense was the real star of the show. Warriors’ two-time Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry had 27 points on the night but the ]Nets pretty much held Curry in check when it counted. The Nets went into halftime up by 15 points.

Kyrie Continues To Build on His Spectacular Season

Nets’ starting point guard Kyrie Irving led his team in scoring with 23 points on the night and put on a tough shot-making clinic in the contest. Kyrie has continued to defy gravity with his package of circus layups.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLQhjT0Lvh8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On the season Irving is averaging 27.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Irving is on pace to join rare air. He has a chance to become just the ninth member in the history of the 50-40-90 club. His teammate KD is also a member. On the season Irving is shooting 52 percent from the field, 41 percent from three, and 95 percent from the free-throw line. To put it simply, Kyrie is having the best season of his career.

After losing three straight games the Nets look like they are getting back on track with two consecutive wins against the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors. Brooklyn is starting to creep up in the Eastern Conference standings, as they now have a record of 16-12 and are just two and a half games back from the Philadelphia 76ers for the top seed in the conference.

