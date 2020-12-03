Packers Granted Roster Exemption for Returning Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers moved one step closer to having back rookie linebacker Krys Barnes on Wednesday when they activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he hasn’t returned to the 53-man roster just yet.

Barnes returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 6 when he was placed on the COVID-19 list, but the NFL’s transaction wire also showed the Packers have received a roster exemption for him that will not expire until Saturday, Dec. 5.

The Packers also added Barnes to the injury report with a calf injury and listed him as a limited participant in Wednesday’s session, casting further doubt on his status for Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field.

The exemption gives the Packers the entire week of practice to determine whether Barnes is ready to play again after nearly a month away, but the Packers currently have two spaces open on their active roster and would not need to make corresponding releases to clear space for him.

The Packers also still have rookie running back AJ Dillon on the COVID-19 list. The 2020 second-round pick has spent even longer away from the team (since Nov. 2) but could also be nearing his return. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Dillon was present for Wednesdays’ practice — though, he did not participate.

Barnes’ Return Could Add Defensive Spark

Barnes, an undrafted rookie, went from being left off the Packers’ initial 53-man roster to earning a starting job in Week 1 as the complement to Christian Kirksey. He took on an even larger role in the defense once Kirksey was injured in Week 3, compiling 50 tackles with three for a loss over eight performances (seven starts).

This is really an impressive play by Krys Barnes. His responsibility is Dalvin Cook out of the backfield. Off play action, CJ Ham the fb is going to try & cut him which would leave Cook wide open in the flat. Cousins looks to that side, but Barnes sheds the block & covers Cook! pic.twitter.com/tqZoqcDCbD — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) September 17, 2020

The Packers have been getting the job done with Kirksey — who returned eight days after Barnes went on the COVID-19 list — and fifth-round rookie Kamal Martin, but they will undoubtedly be better off with all three of their top inside linebackers in the rotation again. Ty Summers has been their only serviceable depth piece as of late, especially after veteran James Burgess was sent to IR last week.

They did call up De’Jon Harris as a COVID-19 replacement against the Chicago Bears, but neither he nor Summers was needed outside of special teams as Kirksey played on every defensive down and Martin chipped in as necessary.

Barnes & Martin Could Be ILB Future for Packers

The NFL’s salary-cap situation for 2021 is going to force plenty of teams to make some cost-driven decisions in order to stay financially healthy. That impacts not only possible free-agent signings but also current players under contract who the Packers might be able to let go for the sake of savings.

If Barnes and Martin both continue to impress for the remainder of the season and postseason, there is no reason to think Kirksey’s name couldn’t be on the list of cuttable starters. His two-year contract was designed to give the Packers the option to move on after a single season, primarily due to past injury concerns. Now, he has not only missed five games, but the Packers have also found two standout rookies who set them up better for the long-term future.

Taking the out and waiving Kirksey in the offseason would save $6 million in 2021 cap space, according to SpoTrac, and leave Barnes and Martin — and Summers, most likely — poised to lead the position group for the future.

