Packers Place Backup QB on COVID List as Outbreak Persists

The Green Bay Packers have still not made it to the other side of their worst COVID-19 outbreak this year.

The Packers placed third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, November 1, in an expected move that came after Benkert revealed on Twitter earlier in the day that he had contracted COVID — though, clearly, the virus has not impacted the 26-year-old’s sense of humor.

When you get Covid the same week that @CallofDuty Vanguard releases. pic.twitter.com/AyCbYlzWR7 — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 2, 2021

Benkert is the third player to be designated for the Packers’ COVID list since the beginning of last week when issues with the virus also arose for wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard as well as defensive coordinator Joe Barry. While Lazard — who was an unvaccinated close-contact player required to miss a minimum of five days — has since been activated again, Adams and Barry remained stuck in the league’s COVID protocol as of Tuesday evening.

Adams and Barry each have to produce two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic before returning to the team. Benkert will follow the same return protocol if he is vaccinated, but things are more complicated if he isn’t. Unvaccinated players who test positive for COVID are forced to isolate for 10 days and cannot return to the team until they are asymptomatic.

The Packers have also dealt with several other COVID issues throughout the first half of the 2021 season. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was forced to miss their home opener against the Detroit Lions on September 21 due to COVID protocol, while defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (September 28 to October 9) and Malik Taylor (October 15 to October 28) have each spent time on the COVID reserve list.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Rough Stretch in 2020 Remains Worst Outbreak

The Packers’ issues with COVID have persisted this season, but it would be hard to argue anything that has happened so far has been worse than what happened during Week 9 of the 2020 season — when the team had AJ Dillon, Jamaal Williams, Kamal Martin, Krys Barnes and Jordan Love all at the same time.

When the outbreak happened last November, the Packers’ running back room was in an awkward place with Aaron Jones battling an injury. He ended up playing through it against the San Francisco 49ers that week, but they also had to lean on Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams out of the backfield, which was less than desirable.

Barnes and Dillon also each spent extensive time away from the team due to the COVID issues. After winning a start job at inside linebacker, Barnes missed three straight games and took a few to fully get back into the swing of things for the defense. Meanwhile, Dillon missed more than a month and noted when he returned in December that dealing with the virus is “no joke.”