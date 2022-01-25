Packers Sign Multiple Free-Agent QBs & 8 Others for 2022

The Green Bay Packers are getting a head start on filling out their quarterback room with uncertainty about who will be their starter in 2022.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday, January 25 that 10 players had been signed to reserve/future contracts for the 2022 offseason, including third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert and receiver-turned-quarterback Danny Etling — who spent a short time on the team’s practice squad during the 2021 season.

The Packers are also bringing back center Michal Menet (a 2020 seventh-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals), cornerback Kabion Ento, inside linebacker Ray Wilborn, kicker JJ Molson, offensive guard/tackle Cole Van Lanen, outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, safety Innis Gaines and wide receiver Chris Blair.

Members of the Packers’ practice squad who were not signed to futures deals included defensive linemen Abdullah Anderson and RJ McIntosh, offensive guard Ben Braden, linebacker Peter Kalambayi, running back Kerrith Whyte Jr., tight end Bronson Kaufusi and wide receivers David Moore and Josh Malone. It is possible the Packers may decide to sign some of them back at a later date, as they did in 2021.

Benkert Could Contend for Backup QB Job

Right now, Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly the biggest question mark for the Packers as they begin their 2022 offseason, but Benkert’s re-signing is noteworthy regardless of what happens with Rodgers in the next few months.

Whether Rodgers is traded to another team or the Packers decide to shop around Jordan Love instead, it seems likely that one of the first-round quarterbacks will depart Green Bay before next season. And if that does, in fact, happen, there will be a need for someone to step up to the plate as the Packers’ new backup quarterback. Who better than Benkert to consider an early favorite for the job after he has spent the past year developing in the system?

Of course, Benkert has some work to do between now and the start of training camp. He looked decent over three games of preseason action in 2021, completing 68.8% of his passes (33 of 48) for 300 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, but the Packers will ideally want to see improvements before positioning him one play away from the top quarterback job.

At least Benkert now knows he will have a chance to prove himself in 2022.

Could Molson Replace Mason Crosby?

Another potentially important signing in the Packers’ futures-deal haul is Molson. The former UCLA placekicker has been with the Packers since December 2020 serving as their backup/COVID-19 emergency kicker for Mason Crosby on the practice squad. While the occasion never arose for Molson to get any experience in the regular season, his time could be coming with the uncertainty around Crosby’s future.

Crosby will be turning 38 before the start of the 2022 season and is coming off a season in which a variety of issues — both with Crosby and other parts of the kicking operation — resulted in misses or blocks on 10 field goals and two extra-point tries. The Packers also restructured his contract last offseason to reduce his cap number, adding three void years onto his deal and pushing more money into his final year in 2022. Between consistency and cap concerns, there are reasons for them to consider moving on.

There is also the possibility that Crosby, who has played 15 seasons as a cold-weather kicker, might consider retirement. He hasn’t said anything to suggest he is weighing that option, but kickers tend to hang things up when they reach their late 30s. Right now, Crosby is one of four active kickers who is at least 37 years old with San Francisco’s Robbie Gould (40) being the oldest.