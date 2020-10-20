Matt LaFleur Wants NFL Clarification About Hit on Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers took a beating for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers frequently forcing him to throw under pressure and taking him down for five sacks, but one hit, in particular, didn’t sit right with his head coach.

Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday afternoon he would be seeking clarification from the NFL on why a flag thrown for unnecessary roughness against his quarterback was picked up following another change to the result of the play.

The play in question occurred in the first quarter when Rodgers took a hit from Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. after diving into the end zone for a touchdown, one that drew an immediate flag. Officials picked up the flag, however, after the scoring review determined Rodgers had given himself up at the 1-yard line and was down before crossing the plane.

So, if Rodgers was considered “given up” when he took the hit from Winfield, why was the flag picked up after the adjustment?

“That’s one of the questions that we intend to get answered,” LaFleur said. “I don’t understand that rule. I don’t understand how if you’re going into the end, you’re giving yourself up, and you get hit that it’s not a flag. But, you know, that’s something we’ll get clarification on.”

Before his hit, Aaron Rodgers was 12/16 for 118 yards 0 TDs and 0 INTs vs. Tampa Bay. After this hit he went 4/19 for 42 yards 0 TDs and 2 INTs. pic.twitter.com/6jdtu8Uhid — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) October 19, 2020

