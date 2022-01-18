Packers Starter Returns to Roster, GB Hosts Visit With Former 49ers DE

The Green Bay Packers welcomed a vital member of their offensive line back to the lineup Monday, just five days before the team hosts its playoff opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay activated offensive guard Lucas Patrick off the reserve/COVID-19 list January 17, per the league’s official waiver wire transaction report. Patrick is listed as the Packers’ starting right guard and backup center, according to the team’s depth chart as it appears on the ESPN website.

Patrick did not miss any games due to the designation, as Green Bay won the NFC and the conference’s only bye week through Wildcard Weekend. The right guard/center hybrid missed three outings earlier this season between Week 2 and Week 4, but has has played nearly 100% of the team’s offensive snaps in the 14 contests that he has been on the field, per Pro Football Reference.

Packers Offensive Line Coming Together At Perfect Time

The news of Patrick’s return was just the latest in a spell of good breaks for the Packers offensive line.

Patrick moved back to right guard in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions, with the return of rookie center Josh Myers from the injured reserve list (IR). Myers moved into the starting lineup immediately upon joining the team but suffered a knee injury against the Chicago Bears back in October that ultimately resulted in surgery. He landed on the IR in Week 7 and was out through Week 17.

Also rejoining the unit in the final game of the regular season was All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari. The lineman had spent the entire year on IR after tearing his ACL in 2020. He played just 40% of the snaps against Detroit, but is expected to start and be a full participant when the Packers host the 49ers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night, January 22.

The Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs will produce a healthier Green Bay offensive line than has been seen all season. The silver lining is the depth throughout the unit, which gained valuable experience in 2021 protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and helping lead the Packers to an NFL-best record of 13-4, tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Packers Host Visit With Former 49ers DE Ronald Blair

The Packers will play the 49ers Saturday, but they spent Monday talking with a former member of that team.

Green Bay hosted a visit for defensive end Ronald Blair, who played for the Niners primarily as a reserve for four seasons between 2016-2019. Blair only started on two occasions during that stretch, both in 2017, but appeared in 47 games over his tenure in San Francisco. He amassed 13.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits while a member of the 49ers, per Pro Football Reference.

Blair did not play a minute during the 2020 NFL regular season, but caught on with the New York Jets this year. He appeared in eight games for the Jets, starting three of those. Blair picked up 1 sack and 4 quarterback hits while in New York.