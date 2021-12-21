Packers Potentially Lose Starting WR for Matchup With Browns

The Green Bay Packers could potentially have to face the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day without one of their top receiving weapons.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst placed fourth-year wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, December 21. If he is unvaccinated, he will miss the game against the Browns, but he will have the opportunity to test out of the league’s COVID-19 protocol if he is vaccinated. He would need to test negative twice 24 hours apart and show no symptoms in the next four days, though.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, is coming off one of his best games of the year after catching a season-high five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in Week 15’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. He has also continued to maintain his reputation as one of the NFL’s top deep-threat receivers with 17.1 yards per reception — behind only Deebo Samuel (17.8) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (17.7) among wideouts with at least 25 catches.

While the Packers survived without Valdes-Scantling in the lineup for a five-game stretch in the first half of the season, they are also currently without Randall Cobb (core muscle), Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and Malik Taylor (shoulder) due to injuries. St. Brown returned for Tuesday’s first practice of the week in a limited capacity, but Cobb remains stuck on injured reserve and Taylor did not participate.

Valdes-Scantling is now the second Packers player in the last week to be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, joining star defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

