Packers WR Injured at Practice, Status Uncertain vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers could be without one of their top wide receivers for Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers have listed Marquez Valdes-Scantling as questionable to play at home against the Bears after the third-year wideout sustained an Achilles injury during Wednesday’s practice. While limited in Thursday’s practice, Valdes-Scantling was completely held out of Friday’s session with head coach Matt LaFleur leaving his status up in the air.

“We’re hopeful, he’ll be listed as questionable,” LaFleur said Friday prior to the release of the team’s final injury report for the week. “We’ll see how he feels on Sunday.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn't on the #Packers injury report Wednesday, but was added Thursday with an Achilles injury. I caught this today. Not sure if it happened on this rep, but MVS comes out of his release limping a little bit. pic.twitter.com/YAfjzccPRe — John Doran (@JohnDoranTV) November 26, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Valdes-Scantling Has Been Hot Lately

The Packers have looked to Valdes-Scantling as their No. 2 pass-catcher for a majority of the season, but he has especially looked the part in recent weeks.

Nearly half of Valdes-Scantling’s 518 total receiving yards have come in the last three games with his 149-yard performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars marking a career high. He is also currently first in the NFL with an average of 20.7 yards per reception on 25 catches. While his overtime fumble sealed the Packers’ loss last week, his absence would certainly subtract one of their better offensive weapons.

If Valdes-Scantling can’t play against the Bears, the Packers will presumably push for Allen Lazard to take on a bigger role. He caught just two of four targets in his return from injured reserve last week, but the core-muscle injury that required him to get surgery in October is still healing. It could still take him some time to regain his early-season form, which saw him leading the team with 254 receiving yards after three games.

Lazard was cleared to play for Week 12’s game with no ambiguity about his status, as were fellow wide receivers Davante Adams (ankle) and Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), but Equanimeous St. Brown has also been designated as questionable against the Bears.

Could Kenny Stills Get a Look from Packers?

Should the Packers find their injuries too burdensome and be looking for some late-season/postseason help, veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills just hit the market and could be an interesting outside option.

The Houston Texans and Stills parted ways on “mutual” terms on Friday, according to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. The 28-year-old has caught 11 passes for 144 yards this season and played in just two of the Texans’ past five games, but he now becomes one of the better veteran free agents on the market for teams looking to add talent for a playoff push.

The Packers are already taking a look at one veteran pass-catcher with Tavon Austin scheduled to work out for the team at some point this week. No reason to think Stills couldn’t also get some consideration.

READ NEXT: Packers Claim Run-Stopping DT Off Waivers From Bears: Report