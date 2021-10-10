Packers’ Matt LaFleur Had Epic Exchange With Mason Crosby

The Green Bay Packers claimed their fourth win of the season in heart-stopping fashion on Sunday afternoon, watching veteran kicker Mason Crosby miss three consecutive field goals down the stretch against the Cincinnati Bengals before finally putting one through — from 49 yards away — in overtime.

The Packers, though, could have gone a different direction instead of letting Crosby attempt a game-winner for the fourth time. Facing fourth-and-inches after the Bengals’ 32-yard line, head coach Matt LaFleur knew he could trust Aaron Rodgers and the offense to get the first down, if necessary, and close the distance some more.

“That definitely crossed my mind, especially there at the end when it was fourth-and-inches,” LaFleur told reporters in the postgame.

Instead, the third-year head coach found Crosby on the sideline and deferred to him.

“I literally asked him,” LaFleur said. “I walked over (to him). He was at the kicking net (and) he was coming back toward the field. I said, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ He’s like, ‘I got this.’ And so I was like, ‘Alright, you got it. Go do it.'”

And do it Crosby did. After missing three field-goal tries in a row along with a PAT earlier in the game, Crosby fired his fourth attempt through the uprights and sealed a 25-22 victory for the Packers after more than eight minutes of overtime. Ultimately, it came down to Crosby’s resilience and the “zero flinch” he showed LaFleur when it came to making the final call.

“If I would have felt anything, we would have gone for it, but there was never a doubt in his mind,” LaFleur said. “I trust him. He’s been doing it for a really long time at a really high level. He’s made a lot of clutch kicks for us. And it’s just part of the story. What a great team win.”

