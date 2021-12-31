Packers to Face Vikings Backup QB With Cousins Sidelined

The Minnesota Vikings misfortune is the Green Bay Packers‘ benefit.

The Vikings (7-8) were dealt a devastating blow Friday when news broke that quarterback Kirk Cousins will be sidelined for a must-win matchup Sunday, January 2 at Lambeau Field. On the other side of the equation, things just got that much easier for the Packers (12-3) who can lock up the NFC with a victory over Minnesota and a corresponding Dallas Cowboys‘ loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Swooping in to potentially dash the Vikings’ postseason hopes is the same culprit that has ravaged the rosters of teams around the NFL in recent weeks — the coronavirus. Cousins was designated to the reserve/COVID-19 list on December 31. His status as an unvaccinated player makes the news even more catastrophic for the Vikings.

Adam Schefter, NFL insider with ESPN, broke the news Friday morning via Twitter.

Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID, sources tell ESPN. As an unvaccinated player, he’s out Sunday night vs. Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2021

Mannion, Cook Back for Vikings as Cousins Leaves Lineup

Minnesota activated backup quarterback Sean Mannion off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, per the Vikings’ official website, the same day it sent Cousins there.

The backup QB’s availability is a silver lining after the team lost Cousins and designated wide receiver Adam Thielen to the injured reserve list (IR) for the rest of the year with an ankle injury, all within a matter of three days.

Running back Dalvin Cook, who is also unvaccinated and was forced to miss last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams following positive COVID-19 results, will return to the lineup against the Packers this weekend, as well.

Packers Dealing with Costly COVID Outbreak of Their Own

The Packers are not without serious virus problems of their own.

On Monday, Green Bay offensive guard Ben Braden, outside linebacker Tipa Galeai, wide receiver Amari Rodgers and linebacker Ty Summers were added the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. They joined cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles there, along with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Tight end Marcedes Lews, special teamer Oren Burks, punter Corey Bojorquez, safety Henry Black, tight end Tyler Davis and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke were also each subsequently sidelined by the virus. Designated to Green Bay’s practice-squad COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the week was R.J. McIntosh, bringing the total number of Packers’ active roster players out due to the illness up to 14 as of Wednesday, December 29.

Offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (back) and All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) have each sat out practice the entire week, per the Packers’ injury report. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also sat out practice all week long with a lingering toe injury but is a definitive go Sunday against the Vikings.