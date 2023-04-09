Packers Projected to Land Former Rival Tight End

The Green Bay Packers have a major need at tight end, and general manager Brian Gutekunst could scoop up a former rival with plenty of experience as a cheap veteran addition in free agency.

With the amount of talent at tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Packers are doing their homework on this year’s class. Gutekunst has even brought in massive tight end prospect Darnell Washington for a top-30 visit, proving that the Packers are interested in adding some talent at the position.

Even if the Packers draft a tight end, the team could still use another veteran in the locker room. David Kenyon with Bleacher Report gave out the best remaining free agent for all 32 NFL teams, citing former Bears and Vikings tight end MyCole Pruitt as an ideal addition for Green Bay.

“Aaron Rodgers’ looming departure means Marcedes Lewis is expected to leave, though,” Kenyon said. “The free agent has been a critical blocker at tight end for the Packers. MyCole Pruitt isn’t a major receiving threat but has seven touchdown catches over the last two seasons and a solid reputation as a blocker.”

Pruitt was a two-time consensus FCS All-American at at Southern Illinois before going pro in 2015. He’s bounced around the league since then, but has established a reputation as a reliable blocker with some pass-catching ability in a limited role.

Why Do the Packers Need a Tight End?

Tight end isn’t considered one of the more valuable positions in the modern football era, but the Packers still have a glaring hole there on their current roster.

As it stands right now, the Packers only have two tight ends under contract for the 2023 season. Tyler Davis had a very limited impact as a pass-catching tight end last season, while Josiah Deguara has primarily served as a fullback/lead blocker in the running game.

That leaves some major roles open on Green Bay’s roster. The team needs a more reliable pass-catching tight end than Davis, especially after Robert Tonyan signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. The Packers also need an in-line tight end that can be a major asset as a run blocker with Marcedes Lewis still unsigned in free agency.

Pruitt would be a short-term solution to the Lewis role, but that wouldn’t prevent the Packers from addressing that same role with a young prospect. Even if the Packers take a swing at a veteran in free agency, don’t be surprised if Gutekunst drafts one (or two) tight ends in this year’s draft.

Other Tight Ends Still Available

Pruitt is an interesting name for Packers fans to keep an eye on, but he’s not the only veteran tight end who is still available in free agency.

Cameron Brate might be the most recognizable name still unsigned this offseason. The 31-year-old out of Harvard has spent the majority of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even winning a Super Bowl with the team just a few seasons ago. While he hasn’t been the most dominant tight end, he’s shown flashes that included an eight-touchdown season back in 2016.

Dan Arnold is another veteran tight end the Packers have been linked to. Having grown up in Milwaukee and played for UW-Platteville, Arnold would have a chance to come back to his home state if signed by Green Bay.

Other names still available include Adam Shaheen, Ryan Griffin, Kyle Rudolph, and Drew Sample.