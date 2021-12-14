Packers Lose OLB to Washington, Promote Young WR to Roster

The Green Bay Packers have a couple of new openings on their practice squad after one player was promoted and another was poached on Tuesday.

The Packers signed third-year wide receiver Juwann Winfree to their 53-man roster on December 14 as they continue to grapple with injuries to their receiving corps. Winfree had already spent three games on the active roster as a temporary game-day elevation, but the move now makes him a full-time member of their receiving rotation.

Mike McCartney, Winfree’s agent, broke the news of his client’s promotion on Twitter. The Packers have not yet formally announced the move.

Pumped for Juwann Winfree signing to the @packers active roster @OnlyOne_JW — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) December 14, 2021

The Packers also had outside linebacker/defensive end Nate Orchard swiped from their practice squad on Tuesday. They had added the former Cleveland Browns second-round pick on Thanksgiving to bolster pass-rushing depth, but the Washington Football Team was able to sign him away because Orchard was not a protected member of the Packers’ practice squad and they offered him a spot on their 53-man roster.

Orchard — who was the No. 51 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft — is already familiar with Washington after spending portions of the past two seasons in their ranks. Now, instead of being injury insurance biding his time on the Packers’ practice squad, he will have a chance to help Washington out of a bind amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!