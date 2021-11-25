Packers Sign Former Browns 2nd-Round OLB, Release Young RB

The Green Bay Packers are swapping out a young running back for a veteran pass rusher on their practice squad.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst released third-year running back Kerrith Whyte Jr.from their practice squad and signed former Cleveland Browns second-round outside linebacker Nate Orchard to take his roster spot on Thursday, November 25.

Orchard was the Browns’ second pick in the 2015 NFL draft (No. 51 overall) and started off strong with 36 total tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups and one interception over 15 games and 11 starts. A high-ankle sprain in 2017 ended his second season after just three games, though, and caused him to fall by the wayside in Cleveland until his release in early 2018.

Orchard has since played a combined 12 games for the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team and had temporary stints with Seattle, Miami, Houston, Tennessee and Minnesota.

The Packers’ decision to release Whyte — a reserve rusher they signed after Aaron Jones injured his knee in Week 10 — could mean they are close to getting back their lead back. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones sustained a “mild” MCL sprain and was expected to miss one to two weeks as a result; however, Jones has participated in each of the team’s first two practices ahead of Week 12’s game against the Los Angels Rams.

“He did a nice job out at practice, and we’ll see how he progresses through the week and see where he’s at on Sunday,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said.

