Packers Assistant Hired by AFC Team as Head Coach: Report

The Green Bay Packers will need to find a new offensive coordinator for 2022.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have hired Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach after hosting him for a second interview on Wednesday, January 26. It will be his first stint as an NFL head coach.

Schefter also added the Broncos acted quickly to prevent Jacksonville from having a shot at Hackett, who was scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Thursday. Hackett had previously served as the Jaguars’ quarterback coach (2015-16) and offensive coordinator (2016-18), but the 42-year-old coach will now head to Denver to assist the Broncos with their quarterback troubles instead of taking the opportunity out east to help develop former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

One of the biggest challenges awaiting Hackett will be trying to establish consistent quarterback play in Denver for the first time since Peyton Manning retired in 2016. His hiring also increases fervor about the possibility of the Broncos trading to acquire Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers — who has not made a decision about his future with the Packers. If Rodgers wants to keep playing and decides it is time to move on from Green Bay, there is now a familiar face in Denver to entice him.

The Packers can now begin interviewing candidates to replace Hackett as their offensive coordinator for the 2022 season. It is possible they will look inward and promote one of their talented offensive assistants such as offensive line coach Adam Stenavich or quarterback coach Luke Getsy; however, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested to interview Stenavich for their offensive coordinator opening.

If Stenavich also leaves, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will have several key positions to fill on his coaching staff in the coming months. It is also expected — or demanded, rather, by some Packers fans — that LaFleur will fire special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton after his unit was a liability for the team for much of the 2021 season.

