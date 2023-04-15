Proposal Sees Packers Trade No. 15 Pick for 3 Draft Choices

It is often hard to get a fan base excited about trading down in the NFL Draft, but the Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to cash in on that exact scenario.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus earlier this month proposed six first-round trades when draft night arrives on Thursday, April 27. Among them is a deal between the Packers and the Seattle Seahawks, in which Green Bay sends Seattle pick Nos. 15 and 232 for selections Nos. 20, 83 and 154.

The Packers can capitalize to the tune of an extra third-rounder and fifth-rounder on what Spielberger expects to be a run at the cornerback position in the middle of the first round. The price of the deal for Green Bay is moving back five spots in the opening round and forfeiting a seventh-round draft choice.

“The thinking here is Green Bay does not need help at cornerback, but the Washington Commanders at No. 16, Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 17 and perhaps Detroit Lions at No. 18 certainly could target that position,” Spielberger wrote. “If there’s a run on the premier cornerbacks at the top of the draft, the cornerback-needy teams in the late teens may need get aggressive.”

Packers Can Still Draft First-Round Target at Pick No. 20

Spielberger’s proposal doesn’t hurt the Packers too much because there are a handful of solid fits for Green Bay in the middle of the first round, several of which should be available at either picks No. 15 or No. 20.

Among those prospects is Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, who ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projects the Packers will take at No. 15 in his latest mock draft. Kiper doesn’t have another tight end coming off the board until the Dallas Cowboys select at No. 26, at which point he projects they will pick Michael Mayer of Notre Dame. If Green Bay wants to go tight end, the team should feasibly have its choice of prospects at No. 20, the same as it would at No. 15.

ESPN’s Todd McShay, meanwhile, has the Packers drafting Clemson edge defender Myles Murphy at No. 15 in his latest mock. While McShay projects a handful of defensive linemen/edge rushers to go ahead of Murphy, he does not predict any such player leaving the board between picks No. 16-19.

Theoretically then, by both of ESPN’s top draft experts’ projections, the Packers can add two picks of considerable value to this year’s draft haul via a trade back with the Seahawks without having to sacrifice the positional talent they will be seeking anyway should a trade fail to transpire.

Packers May Acquire First-Round Pick From Jets in Aaron Rodgers Trade

Beyond the likelihood that Green Bay loses next to nothing by dropping five spots in the first round, the Packers could also be in line for another first-round pick higher than the one they currently own.

Green Bay continues a staring contest with the New York Jets in a potential deal for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are holding strong in the hopes of picking up a first-round pick, either No. 13 in this year’s draft or the Jets’ top selection in 2024. Rodgers has told New York to hold out for the best possible deal and specifically not to send the 13th selection to Green Bay this year, as the Jets have a need at left tackle.

The trade is expected to go down, one way or another, either before or on draft night, which is just 12 days away. The Packers may well move the No. 15 pick for the right price regardless of what happens with Rodgers. However, movement of that selection becomes even more likely should Green Bay land a 2023 first-rounder from the Jets in exchange for their four-time MVP quarterback.