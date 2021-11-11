Odell Beckham Makes Final Decision on Signing With Packers

Aaron Rodgers throwing passes to Odell Beckham Jr. is going to have to continue to be something Green Bay Packers fans only see in their dreams.

After a Twitterstorm erupted late Thursday afternoon about Beckham wavering between the Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, the 29-year-old wide receiver officially agreed to terms with L.A. and will now become a receiving target for Matthew Stafford in an offense that already includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

Added another Pro Bowl talent to the mix. 😏 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

The possibility of Beckham landing in Green Bay gained major traction on November 9 when ESPN’s Jordan Schultz first reported Beckham was planning to prioritize the Packers as his top destination once he cleared the waivers. While it would have been financially unrealistic for the Packers to put in a waiver claim for him and his $7.25 million cap hit prior to the deadline, Beckham’s status as an unrestricted free agent allowed him to sign a new deal that fit a contender’s budget.

Then, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the interest became mutual enough for the Packers to offer him a veteran-minimum contract. They don’t have much cap space left (about $4.6 million), but they do have a three-time MVP quarterback and some of the best odds to make the playoffs with a sizable divisional lead over the rest of their NFC North rivals. Evidently, though, it was not enough to sway OBJ to Green Bay.

Beckham might not have the same star power that he did when he caught 90-plus passes and racked up more than 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons with the New York Giants, but moving from the NFL’s eighth-worst passing offense to its third-best could be significant for his production, even as a complementary piece. Stafford also has the most passing yards (2,771) and second-most touchdown throws (23) in the league.

