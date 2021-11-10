Packers Make Contract Offer to Odell Beckham Jr.: Report

Odell Beckham Jr.’s interest in the Green Bay Packers is now mutual.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers have offered Beckham a free-agent contract worth the veteran minimum as the former Cleveland Browns star receiver continues weighing his options on the open market. Silverstein also noted the Packers could potentially up their offer if necessary, but the team is a little restricted with only about $4.6 million in cap space left for the year.

According to NFL source, #Packers are offering Odell Beckham Jr., the veteran minimum. Of course, that could go up, but they can’t pay him a ton when they still haven’t extended Davante Adams. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 10, 2021

Beckham has finished with more than 1,000 receiving yards in five of his eight previous seasons in the NFL, including twice in the past three years. He made 17 receptions for 232 yards in his six games this season for the Browns after missing the first two games recovering from an ACL tear that wiped out the majority of his 2020 season.

The Packers would finally have a legitimate No. 2 receiver to pair with Davante Adams if Beckham signed with the team, giving Aaron Rodgers several dynamic options to choose from in the passing game. They also have fourth-year speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling, veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb, big-bodied playmaker Allen Lazard and third-round rookie Amari Rodgers to consider for roles as pass-catcher.

The Packers would not need to clear a space for Beckham on their 53-man roster if he were signed, as there are currently two openings.

