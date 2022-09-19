Packers Part Ways With Former Cowboys’ Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers‘ officially released one of the organization’s young possession wide receivers on Monday.

The Packers cut wideout Osirus Mitchell from the injured reserve (IR) list on September 19, per the NFL’s transaction wire. He didn’t leave empty handed, however, as Green Bay granted Mitchell the parting gift of an injury settlement.

The receiver’s stint with the Packers didn’t last long. Mitchell signed on with Green Bay in late July, joining the practice squad of an organization with several question marks at the position after dealing Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former collegiate standout at Mississippi State University spent time with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, where he amassed 331 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions. Mitchell was also a member of the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad before landing in Green Bay.

Mitchell suffered a quad injury a little more than one week later, which eventually got him waived with an injury designation. The receiver later cleared waivers, at which point the Packers brought him back to the IR.

The series of events opened up the possibility for one of two outcomes — either Mitchell would remain with the Packers on IR for a good portion of the season, or Mitchell would claim an injury settlement and seek a spot with another NFL franchise before then. It was the latter of the two scenarios that came to fruition Monday.

Receiver Still Major Question Mark For Packers After Win Over Bears

The Packers passing game was abysmal against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, mustering just 195 yards through the air and zero touchdowns. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was also sacked four times and threw an interception.

Green Bay bounced back successfully Sunday in their 2022 home opener against the Chicago Bears, scoring 27 points and winning easily. Rodgers threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, though the receiving corps still left much to be desired.

Sammy Watkins was the only Packers’ pass catcher to gain more than 38 yards, pulling down three receptions for 93 total yards. Green Bay’s rookie wideouts also continued to come along slowly, namely second-round selection Christian Watson.

Packers’ WR Watson Proves Non-Factor Through First 2 NFL Games

Watson tallied just three catches for nine yards against the Bears Sunday, after making two catches for 34 yards in Week 1. Watson also dropped what would have been an easy touchdown on the first play from scrimmage against the Vikings.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Monday offered a generous assessment of Watson as a “work in progress” after two consecutive subpar performances.

Through the first two weeks, Watson hasn’t been a significant factor in the passing game. … He’s provided a quarterback rating of only 87.2 when targeted. For comparison, Rodgers has a rating of 94.5 overall. The good news is that Watson still has plenty of time to rebound. He missed much of camp and the preseason while recovering from June knee surgery. His chemistry with Rodgers is understandably lacking.

Watson’s fellow rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has amassed just six catches for 64 yards over his first two games. Both Watson and Doubs have yet to find the end zone.