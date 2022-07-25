Packers Signing Former USFL Receiver After Tryout: Report

The Green Bay Packers will have another wide receiver joining them for the start of 2022 training camp after placing second-round rookie wideout Christian Watson on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list over the weekend.

According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Packers are signing former USFL wideout Osirus Mitchell to their 90-man roster after hosting him for a workout on Monday, July 25. The team has not yet officially announced the signing, but a corresponding roster move will be necessary to clear a space for Mitchell.

The #Packers are signing WR Osirus Mitchell, per sources. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) July 26, 2022

Mitchell, 24, went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2021 and ended up on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad for the majority of the regular season, but he was released last December and eventually pivoted to the USFL after the Birmingham Stallions drafted him in late February. Mitchell ended up starting all 10 games for the Stallions and finished as their third-best receiver with 333 yards and three touchdowns on 23 receptions.

The Packers will now add Mitchell to an already-crowded receiver room in hopes that he might be able to generate more competition among the bottom-depth guys in camp. Green Bay lost Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown from last year’s roster but added veteran Sammy Watkins and four rookies — including three that were drafted — during the offseason, giving them some assets with which to build a new-look receiving corps.

