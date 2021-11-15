Severity of Packers RB Aaron Jones’ Injury Revealed: Report

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones avoided a major injury in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jones suffered a slight MCL sprain and is expected to be out one-to-two weeks following an MRI exam. The results mean that Jones will avoid being placed on injured reserve.

“MRI revealed that Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has “a mild” MCL sprain and he is expected to be out 1-2 weeks, per source,” says Schefter.

“This time frame means the Packers avoid having to put Aaron Jones on IR, which would sideline him at least three weeks,” Schefter continues. “Now Packers can see how Jones progresses through this week and then make a determination.”

The Packers starting running back suffered an apparent knee injury towards the end of the third quarter versus the Seahawks. Jones crumbled to the ground before he was helped to the locker room by trainers.

Through 10 games this season, Jones leads the Packers in rushing with 541 yards and receiving touchdowns with four. He also ranks second on the team with 37 receptions.

In his absence, A.J. Dillon will serve as the Packers’ starting running back. Following Jones’ exit, Dillon ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to clinch Green Bay’s 17-0 victory.

ALL the latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Packers’ Stifling Defense Leads to Victory

The Packers were able to knock off the Seahawks to move to 7-2 — just a half-game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the top seed in the NFC.

While Aaron Rodgers did make his return after a one-game absence, it wasn’t him or the offense that was the story of the game — it was the defense.

The Packers shut out Russell Wilson in his first game back from a middle finger injury and held the Seahawks offense to just 208 total yards. It was the first time in Wilson’s 10-year NFL career that he’s been shut out.

The NFL’s reigning MVP took notice of his defense’s performance.

Via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic:

“That was championship-level defense, for sure,” Rodgers said. “I mean, the last three games, playing against three stud quarterbacks, holding Arizona to 21, Pat and the Chiefs to 13 and then shutting out Russell and the Seahawks tonight, it’s an amazing three-game stretch. So I’m really, really happy for Joe and his staff. He’s got a great staff, they do a great job and there (are) guys within that scheme who are glue who’ve been really, really important to the success.”

Rodgers Plays Complementary Role in Win

While the defense completely stifled the Seahawks, Rodgers played a complementary role on offense after being away from the team for nearly two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rodgers threw for 292 yards on 37 pass attempts, but failed to throw a touchdown while also throwing an interception in the end zone. It was the first time since Week 1 that Rodgers went an entire game without throwing a touchdown pass.

“I’m happy; I’m just so tired,” Rodgers said. “It’s been a long, long 10 days … I felt great on the field, but it’s been a couple weeks since I’ve been out there playing. So it was fun to be back out there and I’m excited for our guys, I really am.”