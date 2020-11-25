Packers Claim Run-Stopping DT Off Waivers From Bears

The Green Bay Packers looking across the rivalry lines and adding a run-stopping defensive lineman off the waivers from the Chicago Bears before the two teams clash for Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have claimed defensive tackle Anthony Rush off the waivers after he was waived Tuesday from the Bears’ active roster. Rush has spent time with four other teams since coming into the league as an undrafted rookie in 2019, including two separate stints in Philadelphia and a few months earlier this year with Seattle.

The Packers claimed DT Anthony Rush from the Bears. The Ravens claimed OT Jake Rodgers from the Broncos. The Jaguars claimed DB Greg Marin from the Titans. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 25, 2020

While Rush’s signing has not yet been made official, the Packers did announce Wednesday they were placing defensive lineman Montravius Adams and linebacker James Burgess on injured reserve after each was named in Week 12’s first injury report. Adams missed all of practice last week with a toe injury and did not play against Indianapolis on Sunday, while Burgess emerged from the 34-31 loss to the Colts with a hamstring injury.

The Packers will have two open spots on their 53-man roster once Rush’s signing is announced, but it is possible one or both of those spots could go to rookies AJ Dillon or Krys Barnes — who each are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list and are expected to be activated again soon.

