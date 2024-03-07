Packers Ideal Free Agent Target Officially Hitting the Open Market

Under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, the Green Bay Packers intend to play a lot more single-high safety, which means they’ll need a dynamic option on the backend to help things gel.

One of the top options to fill that void officially became available. Mike Garafolo reported that the New York Giants opted against using the franchise tag at the deadline, putting safety Xavier McKinney — who shares an agent with Packers quarterback Jordan Love — on the market.

On paper, McKinney, who is just 24 years old, checks all the boxes of what the Packers front office is looking for in safety on the free-agent market, although a deal won’t come cheap.

Why Xavier McKinney Makes Sense for the Packers

General manager Brian Gutekunst has a lot of work to do in order to rebuild the Packers’ safety room. Would he consider dipping into free agency, much like he did in 2019, to address this gaping hole?

McKinney stands out as the perfect blend of talent, proven performance, and untapped potential — making him an ideal fit for the Packers, especially considering the team’s youth and dire need of safety talent.

Originally a second-round pick for the New York Giants in 2020, McKinney has notched an impressive career over 49 games in the last four seasons.

In 2023, McKinney showcased the best ability (availability) by playing every defensive snap for the Giants. He recorded 116 tackles, 11 passes defensed, 3 interceptions, 2 TFLs, a forced fumble, and 0.5 sacks. Those numbers underline his impact on both run defense and pass coverage.

His young age and ascending trajectory make him an attractive prospect in free agency. According to Pro Football Focus, McKinney ranked fourth in overall grade among safeties in 2023. Remarkably, he missed only seven tackles, finishing with an elite tackling 89.1 grade, and emerged as the highest-graded player in coverage within his position.

McKinney’s versatility is another asset, having played snaps at free safety, in the box, and in the slot for the Giants’ defense in 2023. This adaptability aligns with what Hafley seeks in a single-high safety—a reliable coverage player and tackler to move around the secondary.

However, the potential snag in securing McKinney lies in the financial realm. As a standout player in a position where difference-makers are scarce across the league, McKinney’s services will attract considerable attention, and the team could face some challenges in securing his services due to limitations in salary cap flexibility.

The Packers Safety Room Needs an Overhaul

Entering the 2023 season, the Green Bay Packers opted to throw caution to the wind and roll with a group of safeties led by Darnell Savage, Jonathan Owens, and Rudy Ford, leading to varying degrees of success.

With all three of those players moving on, it will be imperative for the front office to allocate some assets to improve that room this offseason, whether that comes via the draft or free agency.

Perhaps we could see Gutekunst double down, draft someone with one of his five top 100 picks, and make a splash signing like McKinney from the Giants — who ESPN’s Matt Bown thinks is the “best fit” for the Packers.

“This might be a stretch given the Packers’ history in free agency, but McKinney can play both safety spots, with the ability to cover down and create range in the post,” Bowen wrote on February 20. “He had three interceptions last season with the Giants, and I see him as a good fit for a Packers defense that will change its coverage and pressure tendencies under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.”

The Packers have numerous ways to create more cap space if needed, whether that be through restructuring contracts or parting ways with notable veterans. We’ll see how aggressive they plan to be soon enough because not addressing the spot isn’t an option.