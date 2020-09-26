Packers Host Former Cardinals QB for Workout: Report

Another young quarterback has blipped on the Green Bay Packers’ radar.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers hosted former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Anderson and five other prospective roster additions for workouts Saturday afternoon ahead of their Week 3 trip to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers had the following players in for workouts: QB Drew Anderson (Murray St.).

TE Dominique Dafney (Indiana St.).

TE Matt Flanagan (Pitt).

C Sam Jones (Arizona St.).

T Evin Ksiezarczyk (Buffalo).

WR Caleb Scott (Vanderbilt). Notes: Anderson on… https://t.co/ByBDVwBG8B — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 26, 2020

Anderson earned a place on the Cardinals’ practice squad in his 2019 rookie season after a strong preseason that saw him go 18-for-32 passing with 206 yards, two touchdowns and one interception over three appearances. He was promoted to the active roster for their Week 17 season finale but did not play a snap behind starter Kyler Murray and former Packers backup Brett Hundley.

The Packers’ workout list also included third-year tight end Matt Flanagan, who played three games with one start for Washington in 2018 and made one reception for 14 yards. The only other player with strong previous ties to another NFL team is center Sam Jones, who was a sixth-round draft pick for the Denver Broncos in 2018 — though, he never played a snap.

The remaining three workouts of the day went to tight end Dominique Dafney (Indiana State), offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk (Buffalo) and wide receiver Caleb Scott (Vanderbilt).

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Anderson Set School Record at Buffalo

The Packers don’t figure to be adding another quarterback anytime soon with Aaron Rodgers, Tim Boyle and Jordan Love filling up their quarterback room, but there is always an outside possibility they would add him to their practice squad to keep an emergency option nearby. They did carry quarterback Manny Wilkins through the 2019 season on their practice squad and pick up undrafted rookie Jalen Morton this spring for a few months prior to training camp.

Anderson was on the move throughout much of his college career, starting with a dominant JUCO season for Diablo Valley College (3,459 yards, 33 touchdowns) before transferring to the University of Buffalo as a sophomore. A little more than a year later, he claimed the role of Bulls starting quarterback and, shortly after, delivered a school-record performance that saw him pass for 597 yards and seven touchdowns in a seven-overtime loss to Western Michigan.

Anderson finished with 1,039 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception in his lone season as the Bulls’ starter, then transferred once more to play out his final year of eligibility at Murray State. He went 258-of-429 passing during the 2018 season with 20 touchdown passes, five rushing touchdowns and 15 interceptions for a not-so-great Racers team.

If you had to pick a play that encapsulates the situation former Buffalo QB Drew Anderson stepped into at Murray State, this is probably it. pic.twitter.com/1t4GXIwfIu — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) October 22, 2018

READ NEXT: Packers Promote Ex-Broncos Starter to Active Roster vs. Saints