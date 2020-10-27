Packers Targeted High-Profile Tight End in Trade: Report

The Green Bay Packers could end up staying inactive ahead of next Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but it sounds as though they made efforts to acquire at least one high-profile target over the past month.

According to Ed Kracz of Sports Illustrated, the Packers were one of two teams who made trade offers for Philadelphia star tight end Zach Ertz before the Eagles placed him on injured reserve on Oct. 22. The Baltimore Ravens were the other team interested in acquiring Ertz, but Kracz did not indicate what either team offered for him.

Ertz would have been a star-studded addition to quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ arsenal with 549 career receptions for 5,921 yards and 36 touchdowns over his eight seasons in Philadelphia, but making his contract work would have taken some solid negotiating from Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. Even injured, Ertz carries a cap hit of $12.48 million for the Eagles this season and will either cost them $12.47 million to keep or $7.77 million to cut loose for the 2021 season.

The Packers also have several young tight ends in development, including a pair of third-round picks from each of their last two draft classes. Veteran Marcedes Lewis might not be asked to stick around after 2020, but the rotation of Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara (assuming his ACL recovery goes smoothly) would offer plenty of foundation for the position moving forward.

All league trades must be completed before the deadline arrives at 3 p.m. CT on Nov. 3.

