Packers Signing Ex-Panthers Veteran Slot Receiver: Report

The Green Bay Packers are finally bringing in another veteran wide receiver.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are adding former Carolina Panthers wideout Seth Roberts with intentions to initially sign him to the practice squad. The 29-year-old slot receiver was released from the Panthers’ active roster earlier Monday afternoon after playing in all seven games this season but catching just four of six targets for 31 yards.

Roberts has 183 career receptions (15 TDs) for the Raiders, Ravens and Panthers

Roberts gives the Packers an experienced slot receiver with 183 career receptions and 15 receiving touchdowns to his name since the start of the 2015 season. He delivered four consistent seasons as a role-player for the Raiders from 2015-18, averaging 39.5 catches, 456.5 yards and 3.25 touchdowns during that span. He also caught 21 passes for 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

The Packers currently have three spots available on their practice squad and would not need to make a corresponding move to sign Roberts. The move has not yet been officially announced.

