Packers Get Brutal Injury Update on Robert Tonyan

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was emotional over Robert Tonyan’s injury following the team’s Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Now we know why.

The 27-year-old tight end exited with a left injury in the third quarter after being tackled during Thursday’s game on October 28. According to Tonyan’s agent, Jack Bechta, the starting tight end suffered an ACL tear and is out for the season.

I can unfortunately confirm Robert Tonyan suffered a Left knee ACL tear. Isolated Clean with no lateral damage. — Jack Bechta (@jackbechta) October 29, 2021

Tonyan was in the midst of one of his better games of the season, hauling in three catches for 49 yards in less than three quarters of work.

LaFleur’s comments on Tonyan’s injury during postgame media availability was an indication of how severe his injury could be.

“Yeah, I don’t want to speak to much on that right now. I’m sick for Bobby,” LaFleur said. “He means so much to this team. It’s so cool, and I just told him to watch a guy when you first hit your… see the amount of progress that he’s made as a player and just the work that he puts in on a daily basis. It’s really cool when you see that progress, when you see a guy reach their potential and I still think there’s more out there for him, but as far as whether that’s long-term, I don’t know. But I am sick for him, I’m sick for us. My heart goes out to him.”

Through eight games this season, Tonyan had 18 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns. The fifth-year tight end tied a team record with 11 touchdown catches last season.

The Packers will likely lean heavily on veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis and youngsters Dominique Dafney and Josiah Deguara.

Lewis serves mainly as a blocking tight end — 156 of his 232 snaps have been as a blocker, according to Pro Football Focus — so the Packers will either rely on Daffney and Deguara in the passing game, or find a veteran via the free agency or trade market route.