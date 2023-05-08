Packers Won’t Bring Back Veteran Fan Favorite: Report

The Green Bay Packers have lost a handful of established veterans this offseason, and now general manager Brian Gutekunst is unlikely to bring back a key figure in the locker room from the past few years.

Gutekunst and his staff addressed a major need this offseason by taking two tight ends in the 2023 NFL Draft in Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. However, the team still lacks a veteran presence who could mentor those two rookies in 2023.

Unfortunately, the ideal mentor in Marcedes Lewis likely won’t be available. Bill Huber with SI.com wrote on Sunday, May 7 that the Packers will not be bringing back Lewis for 2023, citing that the team is opting instead to let their younger players grow with increased playing time.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Big Dog. The veteran tight end isn’t interested in reuniting with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets due to state income tax, but his specific role and age could limit the number of teams interested in him.

Regardless, it doesn’t appear that the Packers are interested in a reunion of their own.

An Impressive Career for Marcedes Lewis

The future is uncertain at the moment for Lewis, but the 38-year-old has successfully established himself as an unsung hero on NFL rosters for nearly two decades thanks to his massive frame and run blocking ability.

Lewis was a first-round pick back in 2006 out of UCLA, starting his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the franchise, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2010 after racking up 58 receptions for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns.

After an impressive run with the Jaguars, Lewis signed on with the Packers in 2018, serving primarily as an in-line blocker for the team’s rushing attack. In five seasons with Green Bay, he only missed one game despite a physically demanding role in the offense.

Lewis will be turning 39 years old this offseason, but there has been no indication that the veteran tight end plans to retire. If he is able to play for a new team in 2023, he will be playing in his 18th career season, breaking the record for most seasons played by a tight end currently held by himself, Tony Gonzlaez, and Jason Witten.

Considering his under-the-radar role, it would be fitting for Lewis to end his career with an NFL record.

What To Expect From Green Bay’s Newest Tight Ends

While neither Musgrave or Kraft have the same skill set as Lewis, both bring exciting playmaking ability to Green Bay.

Musgrave was unable to showcase his talents beyond just two games at Oregon State last season due to a season-ending knee injury. However, the film from his time with the Beavers shows a player with rare size and length along with impressive speed as showcased by his 40-yard dash time of only 4.60 seconds.

Meanwhile, Kraft brings a different kind of pass-catching ability. While not a lengthy speedster like Musgrave, the rookie out of South Dakota State brings a ton of value after the catch, bullying defenders and refusing to go down.

With these two tight ends now in Green Bay, Jordan Love will have a pair of weapons in the middle of the field to work with in 2023 and beyond.