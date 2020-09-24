Packers Work Out Kicker Who Made College Team Via Student Tryout

A prospective NFL kicker with an impressive backstory was among several specialists who worked out for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The Packers held a workout for former University of Nevada product Ramiz Ahmed, who made the team in 2017 after the program held open tryouts for students and earned the Wolf Pack’s starting kicker job the following season out of training camp. He was 15-of-20 on field-goal attempts and 40-of-44 on extra points in his career.

The 25-year-old Ahmed hasn’t played since finishing the 2018 FBS season, but he most recently spent time with the Chicago Bears after signing a one-year deal in mid-April to come in and challenge Eddy Pinero for the starting job. The Bears didn’t give him much of a chance, though, waiving him on Aug. 11 while trimming to 80 players.

The Packers also hosted a pair of punters with NFL experience for tryouts on Wednesday — Lac Edwards (New York Jets, 2016-19) and Colby Wadman (Denver Broncos, 2018-19). A young and secure JK Scott continues to thrive in Green Bay, but he is also the only punter on the active roster during a mid-pandemic NFL season.

The Packers worked out more specialists today: K Ramiz Ahmed, who made his college team at Nevada via a student tryout. P Lac Edwards (who punted for the Jets from 2016-19). P Colby Wadman (the Broncos punter in 2018-19). https://t.co/NQ7Zr02Zt3 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 23, 2020

All three of the workouts are likely opportunities for the Packers to update their records on available talent, should COVID-19 or another unexpected reason force them to find a replacement for one of their two kicking specialists in a pinch. Veteran kicker Mason Crosby is also the only member of his position for the Packers.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Matt LaFleur Explains Why Packers Sidelined Starter vs. Lions