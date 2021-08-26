Proposed Trade Sees Packers Swap Defensive Starters With AFC Squad

When outside linebacker Preston Smith joined the Green Bay Packers in 2019, he made an immediate splash.

The veteran pass rusher had 56 total tackles (11 for loss), 23 quarterback hits, an interception, a forced fumble, and 12.0 sacks. His 12 sacks were second on the team after Za’Darius Smith (13.5), and together they were dubbed The Smith Bros., with Green Bay hoping the duo would become one of the most formidable pass-rushing tandems in the NFL for years to come — but it didn’t go near as well for Preston in 2020.

Smith’s sack total fell from 12.0 to 4.0 last year, and he finished the season with 42 tackles (7 for loss), 11 QB hits, a fumble recovery and a defensive score.

One analyst thinks the Packers might be better served leaning more heavily on third-year pass rusher Rashan Gary this season while trading Smith away for a far more inexpensive option.

Analyst Proposes Packers Ship Smith to Los Angeles

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report proposed trades he felt all 32 teams should try to make happen before the regular season begins, and he urged the Packers and Los Angeles Chargers to swap Smith and defensive end Justin Jones.

Gagnon makes some good points, including age (Smith is 28, while Jones turns 25 at the end of August) and cost-effectiveness. Here’s why Gagnon thinks this would be a win-win for both teams:

It may be time for the Packers to move Rashan Gary into the official No. 2 pass-rusher role behind star edge Za’Darius Smith, which could pave the way for a team like the Los Angeles Chargers to acquire Preston Smith. The Bolts already have Jerry Tillery and Linval Joseph at the defensive tackle position, so they could offer Green Bay Jones to address an average run defense. It seems like such an obvious swap. Smith is the more established player, but he’s also a lot more costly, and Jones has more room to grow at the age of 24. This would be an example of two contenders from separate conferences scratching each other’s backs, and the Chargers have the cap space to make it happen.

Jones’ production isn’t quite as high as Smith’s, but he has definite potential. He earned a 79.2 grade from Pro Football Focus last year, and a 70.6 overall mark. He finished the season with 34 tackles (five for loss), a sack, 10 hurries, four QB hits and 14 total pressures. Smith’s grades from PFF were less impressive. He earned a 53.1 overall grade, and a 63.0 run defense mark. PFF also revealed that Smith dropped back into coverage on 23.9 percent of the defense’s passing plays in 2019 and on 21.7 percent in 2020, which accounts for some of his statistical drop off last season.

Jones hasn’t been employed the same way as Smith; He has been more of a rotational and situational pass rusher and run-stopper — which is something the Packers could use, particularly if, as Gagnon suggested, Gary is ready to step up and be a solid No. 2 on the d-line.

Adding Jones & Dripping Smith Would Help Packers’ Financially

This trade would also benefit the Packers in a pretty big way financially.

After his deal was restructured last year, Smith now has a cap hit of $8,732,353 in 2021, and it balloons to $19,750,000 in 2022, per Spotrac.

Jones on the other hand, carries a $2,396,535 cap hit this season, and he’s an unrestricted free agent in 2022. A third-round (84th overall) pick by the Chargers in 2018, Jones will be looking to impress potential suitors when he hits free agency, and the best way to do that is by having a solid campaign this year. Green Bay could benefit from that.

Sending Smith to L.A. in exchange for a young run-stopper with potential is just an idea one analyst put out there, but considering the possible benefits, the Pack might want to see if they could make this one happen.

