Packers Host Former Central Michigan QB for Workout: Report

The Green Bay Packers aren’t taking any chances with their quarterback position, even in the preseason.

With first-round quarterback Jordan Love’s shoulder on the mend following an injury in last Saturday’s preseason opener, the Packers brought in former Central Michigan standout quarterback Quinten Dormady for a workout on Monday in efforts to start constructed a possible backup plan in the event Love is unable to play this weekend.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, who first reported Dormady’s workout, the Packers also worked out rookie wide receiver Damon Hazelton (out of Missouri) and former Washington Football Team wideout Darvin Kidsy.

The Packers worked out one QB today: Quinten Dormady, most recently at Central Michigan in 2019 and Tennessee before that. Also in today were a pair of WR: Damon Hazelton (Missouri) and Darvin Kidsy (Texas Southern). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 16, 2021

Dormady was a journeyman at the college level, beginning his career as a three-year backup at Tennessee before playing one season each at Houston and Central Michigan. In his final season in 2019, Dormady helped the MAC-based Chippewas bounce back from a 1-11 season a year earlier to win eight games and play in the New Mexico Bowl. He completed 64.6% of his passes (190 of 294) while throwing for 2,312 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Packers went through Monday’s practice with just two quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert, on the field as the training staff continues to cautiously monitor the injury to Love’s throwing shoulder, which he described on Saturday as feeling a little “stain-ish.” While Benkert is the clear option to start against the New York Jets in Saturday’s exhibition if Love is unavailable, Rodgers is not expected to play at all during the preseason, leaving the Packers with a depth issue that would require another arm.

The Packers cleared two spaces from their 90-man roster on Monday with the releases of offensive lineman Jon Dietzen and punter Ryan Winslow, but the NFL requires all teams to reduce their numbers down to 85 before 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday. In other words, the Packers would need to cut at least four more players to make room for a potential new addition at either quarterback or wide receiver.

Packers Get Injury Relief at WR

The Packers have worked out a handful of wideouts over the past week as injuries to both Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) and Juwann Winfree (shoulder) have depleted their deep-depth ranks. They did, however, get a little relief on Monday when St. Brown returned to the field for the first time in about a week.

St. Brown is still fighting for a place on the Packers’ active roster in 2021 after a pair of disappointing campaigns over the past two years, including a 2019 season that was wiped out entirely by an injury. The 2018 sixth-round pick has shown potential at times, but he was unable to put it together consistently last season when the Packers were dealing with injuries and could have used the relief on the depth chart.

Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown participating in individual drills at practice this afternoon after dealing with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/bw7pxyYJDN — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) August 16, 2021

During St. Brown’s short time away, Devin Funchess has taken advantage of additional reps, standing out as one of the Packers’ preseason standouts in their first game against the Houston Texans. He caught six of the eight passes thrown his way for 70 yards, setting himself apart as lead contender for the Packers’ in-season receiving corps.

Five receivers are already considered solid locks for the 53-man roster with Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard all back as last year’s top contributors and third-round rookie Amari Rodgers too new (and talented) to not make the team. The Packers also just traded to re-acquire veteran Randall Cobb, who would cost them about $2.66 million more to cut than keep.