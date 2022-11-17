Packers Fans React to Game-Changing Missed Call vs Titans

The Green Bay Packers lost a hard fought battle to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, but fans were upset with a lot of the officiating, including a potential game-changing missed call.

During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a short pass to Derrick Henry, who took off for 42 yards to get inside Green Bay’s ten-yard line. However, Packers fans were yelling at their televisions during the play as it appeared that rookie linebacker Quay Walker was being held.

A still image of the play showed Walker being wrapped around his neck and shoulder area from behind by a Titans offensive lineman before the pass was thrown.

The Titans would score a few plays later on halfback pass from Henry, but fans were upset about the missed call.

“Yeah, I saw that I was like it’s so obvious, but what can you do?” one fan replied.

“And then they call a hold on us,” another fan vented. “The NFL looks setup. No way you miss those calls then make these calls.”

“The guy in the middle of the field being held and they missed that..?” another fan tweeted. “What exactly are they watching if they missed this?”

It was a frustrating game for Packers fans, who complained on Twitter about more calls than just this one. Regardless of the officiating, the Packers are now 4-7 with their playoff hopes quickly slipping away.

Another Big Game for Christian Watson

While the game itself was frustrating for fans, the Packers might have found their next superstar at wide receiver with rookie Christian Watson.

Coming out of North Dakota State, Watson wasn’t the most famous prospect in the 2022 draft class. That didn’t stop him from turning heads during the pre-draft process, coming in at 6’4″ and 208 pounds with an impressive 40-yard dash time of only 4.36 seconds.

The Packers were impressed with that combination of size and athleticism. In fact, they were so impressed that they traded up in the 2022 NFL Draft to take Watson early in the second round.

It took a while for Watson to get going after a crucial drop on his first NFL play that could have gone for a 75-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Injuries didn’t help, but Watson finally found his footing in the last two games, catching five touchdown passes against the Cowboys and Titans. His production has been so impressive that the rookie has started to draw comparisons to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.

Watson has been a bright spot for a struggling Packers offense, but it might be too little too late.

Can the Packers Still Make the Playoffs?

It’s getting late in the 2022 season, and with another loss, the Packers are on the verge of being eliminated from postseason contention.

With a 4-7 record, the Packers are well behind the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings, who are on the verge of clinching the NFC North title. That leaves the three wild card spots, but teams like the Giants, Cowboys, 49ers, and even the Commanders are in better playoff situations than Green Bay at the moment.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers have just a five percent chance at the playoffs, so for general manager Brian Gutekunst and the front office, it might be time to look ahead to the 2023 offseason.