Packers Host Ex-Washington Starting CB for Free-Agent Visit

With cornerback injuries beginning to pile up, the Green Bay Packers have set their sights on one of the best available veterans on the market.

According to the NFL transaction wire for October 12, the Packers hosted veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar for a free-agent visit on Tuesday as they continue to assess their options at the position following injures to both Jaire Alexander and Kevin King.

Dunbar, 29, rose from a former undrafted free agent — originally classified as a receiver before switching to defensive back — to a regular starter for the Washington Football Team over his first five seasons in the NFL, reaching his peak during the 2019 season when he recorded four interceptions, eight pass deflections and 37 total tackles over 11 starts before a hamstring injury ended his season. He was later traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick and started six games in 2020 only to have another season ended prematurely due to a knee injury.

Dunbar also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals over the past several months. He signed a one-year deal with the Lions back on April 6, but they waived him on August 12 prior to their first preseason game after he missed the majority of training camp due to personal reasons. He then latched on with the Cardinals’ practice squad on September 29, but he was released less than a week later.

The Packers could be compelled to add a veteran of Dunbar’s caliber to their roster as they gather more information on their own injured cornerbacks. Alexander, their top option at the position, was placed on injured reserve on October 9 with a shoulder injury that could still require surgery and, at the very least, will keep him out another few weeks. King also sustained a shoulder injury of his own in Week 5’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals after missing the previous two games with a concussion.

As of October 12, the Packers still have one open spot on their 53-man roster.

