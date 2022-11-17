Injured Packers Wide Receiver Expected to Return vs Titans: Report

The Green Bay Packers have been dealing with multiple injuries at the wide receiver position throughout the 2022 season, but one of the teams most established veterans will finally be coming back for Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans.

Earlier this season, veteran wideout Randall Cobb was placed on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. The initial reaction by fans was much worse as they watched a teary-eyed Cobb leave the field on a cart during the loss to the New York Jets, but the 32-year-old was determined to come back this season.

Fans can now rejoice, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Cobb is expected to be activated off of injured reserve so that he can play against the Titans on Thursday Night Football.

From @gmfb: #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) on the field for walkthrough, the latest on #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s injured toe and #Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) expected to be activated from IR for tonight’s game against the #Titans. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/zxiwwFazHG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2022

The Packers desperately needed some wide receiver help with rookie Romeo Doubs ruled out and second-year receiver Amari Rodgers being released earlier in the week. Now, they’ll have another slot option who Aaron Rodgers trusts on third downs.

Is Randall Cobb Nearing Retirement?

It’s been a heck of a run for the 32-year-old wide receiver, but given his contract situation and his injury history, Cobb could be nearing the end of his NFL career.

Cobb wasn’t even a wide receiver initially in college, playing quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats before switching to wideout. Because of his impressive speed and athleticism, the Packers felt confident when they took him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

The young receiver made a statement immediately, returning a kickoff for a touchdown and catching a TD from Rodgers in his first game as a rookie on Sunday Night Football. He’s been a fan favorite ever since, making a Pro Bowl in 2014 and playing ten seasons in Green Bay over two different stints.

However, Cobb’s time with the Packers could be coming to an end soon. He’s on the final year of a three-year contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He hasn’t played in more than 12 games since 2019 and hasn’t played a full season since 2015, and with the Packers getting younger at the position with Doubs and Christian Watson they could decide to move on.

If that’s the case, there will be other NFL teams interested in bringing Cobb in. If he’s not done playing, he could accept a short-term deal on a low salary find a new team willing to pay him. If not, then this could be Cobb’s final season.

Christian Watson’s Breakout Game

The Packers have been dying to find another young weapon over the last few seasons, and they might have hit a home run with rookie Christian Watson.

After dealing with injuries and drops throughout the start of the season, Watson finally showed what he was capable of in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. He caught four passes for 107 and three touchdowns, doing something no rookie has done to the Cowboys besides Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss.

When healthy, the 6’5″ Watson shows off a rare size and speed combination that allows him to burn past defenders and get open deep downfield. Drops are still a problem for the rookie, but Packers fans can rest easy remembering that Davante Adams had the same issue with his hands early on in his NFL career.

Once he is able to limit the drops, the sky is the limit for Watson.