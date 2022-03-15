Packers Having ‘Ongoing’ Talks With Standout Free Agent: Report

The Green Bay Packers are trying to lock down cornerback Rasul Douglas for next season, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, but other teams are showing “high interest” in the 26-year-old free agent after his standout season in Green Bay.

Per Fowler, the Packers are having “ongoing conversations” with Douglas about a possible contract extension and are interested in retaining him for the 2022 season. He was signed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad last season in Week 5 after Jaire Alexander injured his shoulder and ended up becoming their top cornerback for the rest of the season, leading the team with a career-high five interceptions.

The #Packers and CB Rasul Douglas are having ongoing conversations on a potential extension, per source. Green Bay would like to keep Douglas after his big five-interception season. Other teams have high interest. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

Unsurprisingly, though, Fowler said other teams have “high interest” in signing Douglas in free agency. No specific teams were named, but there are numerous possible suitors who could make things difficult on the Packers if negotiations turned into a bidding war. The Packers are in a much better place with the salary cap after extending Aaron Rodgers, but they are still close to $8 million over the cap for the 2022 season.

That said, Douglas’ interest is an important part of the equation. He bounced between five different teams over the course of 13 months before signing with the Packers and had lost his active-roster spot. Despite showing what he could do in 2021, he might be more interested in the financial stability that comes with a big payday. Or, likewise, he could be compelled to take less to stay with the Packers and chase a Super Bowl ring.

If Douglas was retained, the Packers would have an argument for one of the better cornerback rooms in the league. Alexander is a lockdown corner and an All-Pro with something to prove after missing most of last season. The Packers also have Eric Stokes, their 2021 first-round pick, expected to make a Year 2 jump for their defense.

Add Douglas back into the mix and NFC North quarterbacks are going to have problems in 2022.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

No Douglas Could Mean CB in 2022 Draft

The Packers would have a strong lineup of cornerbacks if Douglas stuck around, but their chances of taking one in the 2022 NFL draft increase significantly if he leaves.

The Packers have back two quality starters in Alexander and Stokes for next year, but three of the veterans who were on their roster at this time last year will be gone in a matter of days. Josh Jackson is already gone after being traded to the New York Giants last preseason for Isaac Yiadom (who is also gone). Then there’s Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan, both of whom are set to hit unrestricted free agency on Wednesday.

No matter how you spin it, cornerback becomes a higher-end need for the Packers in the draft without Douglas in the picture. The Packers might even consider taking one in the first three rounds depending on how their draft board falls and other needs get resolved.

Truthfully, the Packers might want to draft another cornerback even if Douglas re-signs. They would still have Shemar Jean-Charles, a 2021 fifth-round pick, and Kabion Ento on their roster to fill out depth roles, but they are in the midst of negotiations with Alexander and would be wise to start developing another just in case.