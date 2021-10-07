Packers Add Ex-Panthers Starter to Boost Secondary Depth

With All-Pro Jaire Alexander not expected to be available against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, the Green Bay Packers are adding some depth to their cornerback position from another team’s practice squad.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on October 6 that the team had signed fifth-year cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, reinforcing their lineup with another veteran who has recent experience as a starter.

Douglas — the No. 99 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft — played his first three seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and tallied a combined five interceptions, nine tackles for a loss and 25 pass deflections across 48 games, winning Super Bowl LII with the team during his rookie season. By the 2020 offseason, though, the Eagles were trying to move on from Douglas and ended up releasing him during final roster cuts after being unable to find a trade partner for him.

Instead, Douglas landed with the Carolina Panthers for the 2020 season and became a quality starter as they battled injuries, finishing the year with a career-high 62 tackles and nine pass deflections while also starting in a career-most 11 games. After the season was over, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an unrestricted free agent; though, he did not make their initial active roster and went on to have practice-squad stints in both Houston and Arizona.

The Packers had two openings on their 53-man roster prior to adding Douglas and did not need to make a corresponding move to sign him. It is also expected that veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith will fill the other roster opening when his signing is made official on October 7, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network had originally reported.

