Ravens Waive Ex-Packers Defender, Reunion Possible With GB?

Could the stars be aligning for another veteran reunion with the Green Bay Packers?

After the Buffalo Bills eliminated them in Saturday’s AFC divisional round, the Baltimore Ravens switched into offseason mode to start the new week and waived four veterans on Monday afternoon, including longtime Packers cornerback Tramon Williams. Now, given the Packers’ current lack of cornerback depth, the timing may be right for 37-year-old to return to Green Bay for a third and final stint.

Williams signed as a free agent with the Ravens in mid-November and played in a total of seven games, including last weekend’s loss to the Bills. While he was never needed for a starting role, he was still good to play on more than 60% of defensive snaps in three games while the Ravens were battling injuries in the secondary. He finished with 17 total tackles and just one missed; though, Pro Football Focus graded him at an unimpressive 53.5 on the season.

Still, it would be hard to imagine a better short-term fit for the Packers than Williams if they truly do desire more help at cornerback.

Packers Solid at Top, but Lacking CB Depth

The Packers have three solid cornerbacks in Jaire Alexander, Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan heading into their NFC championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but an injury to any one of them could prove to be a significant problem considering the questionable depth behind them.

The Nos. 4 and 5 cornerbacks for the Packers — Josh Jackson and Ka’dar Hollman — have scarcely played on defense over the past few months. The confidence level in Jackson has dropped so low, in fact, that he has played a mere three defensive snaps since Week 10. Both he and Hollman were also healthy scratches in the divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams with the Packers instead promoting Kei’Varae Russell to fill out the No. 4 spot.

Hard to find an upside in a former second-round pick losing reps to a practice-squad elevations.

Maybe the Packers will have more faith in Hollman in the NFC championship game. He has only yielded seven receptions in the 17 times opposing passers have targetted him this season, but having 112 career reps as cornerback makes him difficult to trust in such an important moment.

Williams May Benefit From System Knowledge

Williams has the same type of appeal to the Packers as Jared Veldheer did for them one week ago when they signed him off the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad. Both men are veteran backups who have familiarity with Green Bay’s system and are available on short notice to help the team feel more secure at a particular position for the remainder of the playoffs.

While Veldheer testing positive for COVID-19 ruined his homecoming, there is no reason to think the welcome-back celebration with Williams couldn’t deliver the desired results. Again, they wouldn’t need him to become a replacement starter unless the worst happened with one of their primary three, but Williams effectively commanded the slot last season and could feasibly do it again if circumstances forced the Packers to make in-game adjustments.

Tramon Williams in trap coverage 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/yKFbmUDPlJ — Perri Goldstein (@perri_goldstein) June 16, 2020

There is also the benefit of what it could mean for Williams and the final chapter of his NFL career. The majority of his 11 NFL season have been spent with the Packers, excluding two years in Cleveland (2015-16), one season with Arizona (2017) and his most recent stint with the Ravens in 202, and many fans would love to see him retire in the green and gold.

That, of course, could still happen even if the Packers don’t pick up Williams for the rest of their playoff run, but it would be so much sweeter if he got the opportunity to contribute one last time and — in the best case — play in a final Super Bowl.

