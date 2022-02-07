Packers Hire Former Raiders Coach to Fix Special Teams: Report

The Green Bay Packers have found the man they believe will fix their special teams unit for the 2022 season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are expected to hire former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator for next season, making him the third person to hold the job in the three years since Matt LaFleur was hired as Green Bay’s head coach.

The #Packers are expected to hire former #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coach, sources say. The unit was an issue in GB last year, and coach Matt LaFleur goes a long way toward fixing it. Bisaccia is universally respected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2022

Bisaccia has nearly two decades of experience as an NFL special teams coordinator with time spent in Tampa Bay (2002-10), San Diego (2011-12), Dallas (2013-17) and Oakland/Las Vegas. He also served as the Raiders’ interim head coach for the majority of the 2021 season, stepping up in mid-October after Jon Gruden was dismissed and leading the team to a 7-5 record and a wild-card playoff berth.

The Packers didn’t waste much time finding a new special teams boss. Bisaccia’s hiring comes just two days after LaFleur announced that Maurice Drayton would not return as their special teams coordinator in 2022, a decision many anticipated after his one and only season in charge of the unit was filled with constant and costly mistakes.

“We are grateful for all that Mo brought to our team the last several seasons,” LaFleur said, via the Packers’ official website. “He is a great man who is loved by our players and coaches and contributed a lot to our success. We wish nothing but the best for Mo, Tonya and the rest of their family moving forward.”

The Packers have not yet officially announced Bisaccia’s hiring.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Bisaccia Faces Difficult Renovation Task With Packers

The Packers finished in last place in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings for the 2021 season and experienced just about every third-phase issue under the sun, from blocked kicks and muffed returns to downright awful coverage on both kickoffs and punts. Veteran kicker Mason Crosby also produced the least efficient season of his 15-season career, making just 73.5% (25 of 34) of his field goals.

No performance was more emblematic of the Packers’ special teams issues than their divisional-round playoff loss to San Francisco. During that game, the Packers had a 39-yard field goal blocked, allowed multiple kickoff returns of more than 30 yards and — worst of all — stood and watched as a fourth-quarter punt was blocked and recorded in the end zone by the 49ers for a game-tying touchdown.

Needless to say, Bisaccia is going to have his work cut out for him in Green Bay.

It is possible Bisaccia could have to rebuild the Packers’ special teams unit from the ground up for 2022, including replacing all three of the team’s specialists from last season. Crosby is coming off a shaky season and could easily become a cap casualty with the Packers standing to save between $2.39 million and $3.4 million — per Over the Cap — by moving on from him before the start of next year. Punter Corey Bojorquez and long snapper Steven Wirtel are also scheduled to become free agents in March.