Packers Add Former Raiders WR & Backup CB to 2022 Roster

The Green Bay Packers have officially added their first new faces for 2022.

According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, the Packers signed former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford to a reserve/future contract on Tuesday night, adding the 25-year-old wideout to a position group that is set to have the majority of its personnel become free agents when the new league year begins on March 16.

The Packers also signed former Los Angeles Chargers backup cornerback Kiondre Thomas to a futures deal on January 26, which Thomas’ agent — Paul Sheehy of Pro Star Sports — announced on Wednesday morning. Both Gafford and Thomas had roster workouts with the team on Tuesday, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Gafford and Thomas are the first true outside signings the Packers have made since their season ended with a divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on January 22. The Packers have also inked futures contracts with 10 free agents who spent time on their practice squad last season, including quarterback Kurt Benkert and placekicker JJ Molson.

Thomas Limited to Special Teams in L.A.

Thomas, a 6-foot, 186-pound outside cornerback, played his first three collegiate seasons at Minnesota, notching 75 total tackles over 25 games and recording seven pass deflections and an interception in his final two years with the Gophers. He then transferred to Kansas State for his final year of eligibility and added another 25 tackles and four pass deflections over just six games.

Unfortunately, Thomas didn’t draw much attention coming into the 2021 NFL draft and went unselected, eventually signing as a UDFA with the Cleveland Browns. He competed for a backup corner spot throughout training camp, but things went downhill after he suffered a hamstring injury in the Browns’ preseason opener against Jacksonville. While the Browns initially placed him on injured reserve, he was waived a week later with an injury settlement that allowed him to move on to another team.

Once final roster cuts passed on August 31, Thomas found a new home in L.A. and spent the entire 2021 season on the Chargers’ practice squad, earning elevation opportunities on four occasions. While his promotion was rooted in the Chargers’ need for cornerback depth, he ended up playing exclusively on special teams, logging 28 total snaps in his four games and tallying one assisted tackle.

The Packers will most likely want to see if Thomas can offer more than special teams reps as they craft their 2022 roster over the next seven months, but it is possible he could impress as a weapon in the third phase given how the Packers struggled on special teams this season. First, though, the Packers will need to make a decision on first-year special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton — who many are expected to be dismissed after a bad season for his unit and a horrible finish against the 49ers.