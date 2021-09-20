Packers Host Former Cowboys First-Round DE for Visit

A former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick could soon be giving Kenny Clark some much-needed support in Green Bay’s defensive trenches.

According to Monday’s NFL transaction wire, the Packers hosted former Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton for a visit on September 20 ahead of their showdown with the Detroit Lions for Monday Night Football.

Charlton, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, played 27 games for Dallas during his first two seasons in the league and primarily served as a backup for defensive end Randy Gregory. While he did make seven starts opposite Gregory in his second season, Charlton fell out of favor with the defensive coaching staff during his third training camp in 2019 and was released after spending the first two games of the season as a healthy inactive — and expressing frustration on social media.

Most recently, Charlton spent a season each with the Miami Dolphins (2019) and Kansas City Chiefs (2020), adding another 28 tackles, seven sacks, nine quarterback hits and three forced fumbles to his resume between the two stops. He has been a free agent since the Chiefs released him on August 23.

The Packers also had veteran defensive end R.J. McIntosh in for a free-agent visit on the same day, a potential precursor to them signing him to their active roster or practice squad after he worked out for them at the beginning of Week 2. McIntosh was a 2018 fifth-round pick for the New York Giants and recorded 18 tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits over 18 games during his two seasons with the team.

