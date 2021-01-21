Packers Make Final Decision on Tramon Williams’ Return

For a third time in his career, Tramon Williams is a Green Bay Packer.

After multiple reports teased a reunion was probable, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made the veteran cornerback’s return official on Thursday afternoon when he announced Williams had been signed to the team’s practice squad. The 37-year-old slot defender had previously spent 11 years with the Packers (2006-14, 18-19) and won a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2010.

The Packers also released punter Ryan Winslow from the practice squad in a corresponding move for Williams’ addition.

Williams was practicing with the Packers on Thursday and wearing his original No. 38 — a number that had belonged to practice-squad running back Mike Weber, who was changed to No. 40 — but it remains unclear what role, if any, Williams will have in Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers gain some support for their secondary with Williams’ addition, but they would need to elevate him to the game-day roster in order for him to play against the Bucs on Sunday. There does not appear to be anything in the NFL rules, however, that would prevent the Packers from doing so.

“It’s great to have him back in the building,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Thursday. “He’s a great veteran leader. Obviously, he’s played a lot of ball. It’s great to have him in a Green Bay Packer uniform, that’s for sure, and we’ll take it through the week and we’ll see where it goes.”

