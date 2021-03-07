Divisive Former Packers RB Signs With NFC Contender

Ty Montgomery is going to be sticking around New Orleans. The former third-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers has signed his second straight one-year deal with the Saints, the team announced via its official Twitter account.

Montgomery played his first three and a half seasons in Green Bay before the Pack traded him to the Baltimore Ravens for a seventh-round pick in 2018. He then spent the 2019 season with the New York Jets and caught on in New Orleans last year.

Montgomery Hasn’t Done Much Since He Left Green Bay

A versatile player, Montgomery has played wide receiver and running back while also serving as a kickoff returner, but he has never been much more than a role player throughout his career. To date, his best statistical seasons were all with the Packers, with his best year coming in 2016, when he rushed for 457 yards (he averaged 5.9 yards per carry) and had 348 yards receiving. He showed promise that year that never quite materialized.

He only played six games with the Saints in 2020, spending time in the earlier half of the season on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. The Saints will be the first team since the Packers to retain Montgomery for back-to-back seasons.

Montgomery’s Exit From Green Bay in 2018 Made Headlines

The 28-year-old running back/wide receiver is best remembered by Packer fans for his costly fumble with under two minutes remaining against the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

Montgomery was returning a kickoff late in the Week 8 contest, with the Packers needing just a field goal to win the game. He fumbled the return, the Rams recovered, and Green Bay traded him to Baltimore two days later.

NFL.com’s Mike Silver reported at the time that several members of the team were unhappy with Montgomery, while another said Aaron Rodgers, in particular, was upset with Montgomery’s decision to return the kick as opposed to taking a knee: “Aaron was hot, and he has a right to be. He yelled, ‘Take a f—— knee!’ He was very, very mad.”

According to Silver, another Packers player said this at the time: “We’ve got Aaron Rodgers, the best I’ve ever seen, and you’re gonna take that risk? I mean, it’s ’12’! All you gotta do is give him the ball.”

For his part, Montgomery defended his decision to return the kick. “I made a split-second decision. (I thought), ‘I don’t know if this is going to land on the goal line, so I’m not going to take a knee on the goal line, at the half-yard line and take a chance at putting the game in the refs’ hands,’” Montgomery said at the time.

“Unfortunately, I ended up fumbling the football. I don’t think we’d be having this conversation if I didn’t fumble the football because we know how good our 2-minute offense is,” he added. “But I’ve never been a guy to completely disobey what I’m being told.”

Now, he’ll have another opportunity to create new memories and moments on the field with the Saints.

