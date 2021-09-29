Packers Acquire New TE From Colts, Place DL on COVID List

With Dominique Dafney on the injured reserve list, the Green Bay Packers have snagged some tight-end reinforcements from another team.

The Packers announced on September 28 that they had signed second-year tight end Tyler Davis off of the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, adding a fourth body to the position group behind Robert Tonyan Jr., Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara. They also placed defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Davis was a sixth-round pick for Jacksonville in 2020 and spent eight games of his rookie season on the Jaguar’s active roster; though, he was not targetted for any passes and played on just 4% of offensive snaps (40) as primarily a run and pass blocker. After the Jaguars waived him at the end of 2021 training camp, the Colts signed him to their practice squad on September 3 as a developmental talent.

The Packers did not need to clear a spot on their 53-man roster for Davis prior to signing him. Dafney’s placement on IR had already left them with just 52 players, while Lancaster’s positive test freed up another spot for their active unit. It remains to be seen, though, whether they will attempt to fill Lancaster’s spot or simply wait for him to clear COVID protocols, which vary depending on his vaccination status.

