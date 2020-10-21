Washington Steals Deep-Threat WR From Packers’ Practice Squad: Report

A deep-threat wide receiver stashed on Green Bay’s practice squad has been stolen away by the Washington Football Team.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Washington is expected to sign Robert Foster from the Packers’ practice squad to their 53-man roster. The 26-year old wideout spent two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and caught 30 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns, but he has not yet been on an active roster in 2020.

Source: The Washington Football Team is expected to sign former Alabama wide receiver Robert Foster. Will be signed to the team's active roster. He'd spent the beginning part of this season on the Packers practice squad after two seasons with the Bills. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 21, 2020

Foster was one of the few outside players the Packers acquired for their initial practice squad after training camp and possessed the most NFL experience among the current bunch, but his departure will leave Green Bay with just two practice-squad receivers: Reggie Begelton and Juwann Winfree, a 2019 sixth-round pick for Denver.

The Packers’ receiving room has been slowly returning to full strength after seeing three of the five wideouts on their active roster miss games with injuries. Davante Adams and Equanimeous St. Brown returned for Week 6’s loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Allen Lazard is eligible to be activated from injured reserve starting next week.

Once he returns, the Packers will have six wide receivers for their 53-man roster with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd also in the mix; though, either of the latter two would be considered candidates for demotion to the practice squad with just four combined catches for 57 yards between them.

