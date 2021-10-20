Packers Expected to Sign Former Texans Pass Rusher: Report

Another significant free-agent defender is set to join the Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Packers are expected to sign veteran pass rusher Whitney Mercilus to their active roster after the Houston Texans officially cut loose the 31-year-old defensive end and former first-round pick on October 19.

Fowler added that his source told him Mercilus also had interest from the Kansas City Chiefs and had “turned down more money elsewhere to join Green Bay’s defense.”

Pass rusher Whitney Mercilus is signing with the Green Bay Packers, per source. Former Texan turning down more money elsewhere to join Green Bay’s defense. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 20, 2021

Mercilus was selected by the Texans at No. 26 overall in the 2012 NFL draft and went on to play in 134 career games for them, building an impressive resume for himself as an NFL edge rusher with a total of 61 sacks, 221 tackles and 358 quarterback pressures. He has also shown that his pass-rushing prowess is still intact in 2021 with a sack in two of his six performances this season for Houston.

Now, the Packers will look to see if Mercilus can provide a boost to their room of pass rushers with both of their top veterans currently battling injuries. The team has already spent the majority of the 2021 season without All-Pro outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith — who underwent back surgery in September — and could also be missing veteran Preston Smith when they face the Washington Football Team in Week 7.

The Packers have not yet officially announced Mercilus’ signing, but they won’t have to make a corresponding move to clear space for him on the 53-man roster. A spot is still open from when the team placed wide receiver Mailk Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list on October 15.

